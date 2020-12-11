Zamfara human rights coordinator urges government to establish sexual assault centres

The National Human Rights Commission, Zamfara State office has registered about 30 cases of sexual gender-based violence that includes rape, sodomy and domestic violence, and has urged the state government to establish sexual assault referral centres in each senatorial district of the state.

It also recommended Zamfara State government to make treatment of rape victims free as it is done for HIV/AIDS victims.

The Zamfara State coordinator of National Human Rights Commission, Abdullahi Abubakar spoke in an interview with the Tribune Online in Gusau the state capital, shortly after a rally to mark the 16 days activism on the elimination of violence against women and girls in the state.

He said the state government should also equip sexual assault referral centres to standard when established in the remaining two senatorial areas in the state.

“Government should build sexual assault referral centres in the remaining two senatorial districts and equip them up to standard and make treatment of rape victims free as done for HIV/AIDS victims.

“The commission in the state has received over 30 cases related to violence against women and girls in Zamfara such as rape and sodomy particularly during the pandemic of coronavirus.”

The National Human Rights Commission said this year’s rally in Zamfara State was organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association, Save the Children, Women Right in Advancement Protection Alternative (WRAPA) among others to mark this year’s 16 days activism on the elimination of violence against women and girls in the state.

The state coordinator further revealed that the commission has observed that as a result of the engagement with stakeholders, there exist some peculiar set of violence against women and girls, such as girls almajiri.

“Girls Almajiri are set of girls (minor) sent to traditional Qur’anic School from different locations. They are camped under a Mallam with no adequate provision and protection.”

He maintained that street children cannot be classified as orphans because either both or one of their parents are alive. Some are products of broken homes while others are victims of banditry,\ whose fathers were killed.

He urged the state government to expand all its technical committees working on the domestication of relevant laws that are geared towards addressing the menace of violence against women and girls to include the National Human Rights Commission and relevant civil society organisation in the state.

He urged state House of Assembly to also engage citizens through a public hearing on the passage of such laws that would address the menace of violence against women and girls.

