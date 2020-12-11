Covid-19: Fayemi threatens to sanction cabinet members who fail to use face mask

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has threatened to sanction any member of his cabinet and other public servants who fail to wear a face mask in public places.

According to a circular addressed to all political appointees by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji and dated December 10th,2020, Fayemi noted that government officials were no longer paying attention to the Covid-19 safety measures, especially the use of face masks.

He regretted that despite calls about the second wave of the pandemic, officials of government are not placing priority on their health, describing the act as ” reckless.”

The circular read, “Despite the common knowledge about the presence and resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic, it has been observed that Government officials have largely become complacent about these realities through disregard for necessary preventive measures.

“This attitude, to say the least, is not only reckless but also shows nonchalance about one’s wellbeing.

“Consequently, be informed that the Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Dr Kayode Fayemi has warned that any public servant or political appointee who fails to wear nose mask in public places would be sanctioned accordingly,

“While advising continued compliance with other COVID-19 protocols, please ensure the widest circulation of the content of this letter.”

