Edo Tribunal verdict, a travesty of justice – Ighodalo

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Asue Ighodalo, has rejected the ruling of the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal, describing it as a travesty of justice and vowing to challenge the decision at the Court of Appeal.

The tribunal, on April 2, 2025, dismissed Ighodalo’s petition seeking to nullify the September 21, 2024, governorship election over alleged irregularities.

However, in a statement issued shortly after the ruling, Ighodalo insisted that the people’s mandate had been compromised and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that justice prevails.

“While we all may not agree with the verdict, we remain steadfast in our belief that the rule of law must remain the bedrock of our democracy.

Our pursuit of justice in this regard is an affirmation of our firm belief that the right of the good people of Edo State to freely choose their leaders through a credible, free, and fair electoral process must never be compromised,” he said.

Ighodalo, who ran alongside Barr. Osarodion Ogie under the PDP platform, emphasized that the legal battle was not about personal ambition but about protecting democracy and the will of the people.

“This is not the end of our journey, but the beginning of a greater struggle for justice, democracy, and the sanctity of the people’s mandate,” he stated, urging his supporters to remain peaceful, calm, and law-abiding.

He confirmed that he had already instructed his legal team to take the case to the Court of Appeal, stressing that the fight was about preserving the right of Edo people to freely determine their future.

Expressing gratitude to his supporters for their unwavering belief in his vision for a prosperous Edo State, Ighodalo reassured them that he remains resolute and committed to upholding the foundational values of democracy and justice.

“We shall not waver in our pursuit of truth and justice,” he declared.

