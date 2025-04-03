Ojulari’s appointment will bring positive impact to Nigerian oil & gas sector — NAEC

The National Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC) has officially congratulated Engr. Bayo Ojulari on his appointment as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd.), stating that his appointment will have a positive impact on the oil and gas sector.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, April 2, announced the appointment of Ojulari and a new board for NNPC Ltd., with the dissolution of the old board taking immediate effect.

Reacting to the news, NAEC, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Ugo Amadi, welcomed Ojulari’s appointment, maintaining that the development will positively impact Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, given the new GCEO’s wealth of experience in the industry.

“As editors and correspondents reporting on the sector, we look forward to having a robust working relationship with you and other members of your team, with the hope of building a solid foundation for the sector’s development for the overall good of Nigeria.

“As you build on the legacies of your predecessor, we once again congratulate you on this appointment and wish you the very best as you settle into your new role,” the statement read.

