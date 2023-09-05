The feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his deputy, Comrade Phillip Shaibu, may soon be over as the deputy governor on Tuesday withdrew the suit he instituted at an Abuja Federal High Court seeking the order of the court to prevent Obaseki and other codefendants from impeaching him.

Joined in the suit are the speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, the Directorate of State Security (DSS), and the police.

In a statement endorsed by Shaibu, the deputy governor hinged his decision to withdraw the suit on the need to respect the intervention of several individuals including religious, prominent Edo people and the traditional institution and also appreciated the governor for agreeing on the peace initiatives.

“Re: SUIT NO. FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 Between: – Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and Inspector General of Police, State Security Service, The Governor of Edo State and The Chief Judge of Edo.

“Arising from the series of meetings held with me and also with Mr. Governor by well-meaning Edolites and indeed Nigerians including Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev’d Dr. Augustine Akubeze, the Archbishop of Benin Archdiocese on the issues that led to my going to Court on the above-named suit and with due respect to these eminent personalities and leaders whose persuasions and persons | cannot ignore, |, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has authorized and instructed my Solicitors to withdraw the Suit forthwith.

“I wish to sincerely thank and appreciate these well-meaning Nigerians, Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze for their kind words, advice and encouragement thus far in ensuring peace and unity in our dear State Edo. I also wish to place on record my special thanks to Mr. Governor, my boss and Senior brother for this path of peace,” the statement read.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

[VIDEO] ‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mixed reactions as leaked nude video of TikTok star, ‘Buba girl’, surfaces online

Social media users have continued to react differently to a trending nude video of…





Why my grandfather gave Apostle Babalola of CAC the forbidden forest (Igbo Aiwo) for his first revival —Alaaye of Efon, Oba Aladejare

The Alaaye of Efon Kingdom, Obalufon Alayemore, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare, in this interview by…

Goat gives birth to half-human-half-kid in Kwara

A female goat (nanny) has reportedly delivered a half-human, half-goat (kid) at the…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Housemates paid N300k weekly to be on show – CeeC

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly called CeeC, has revealed the…

AFCON 2023: NFF, Peseiro agree on contract extension

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Jose Peseiro have reached an agreement for…