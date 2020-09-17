Edo Poll: PSC urges Police deploy for election to operate within the law

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday charged Police Personnel deployed for the Edo governorship elections to operate within the law or face the full wrath of the law, as any infraction would be investigated and sanctioned appropriately.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani,

Ani stated that the Commission had already deployed a high-powered monitoring team to the state to monitor the conduct of policemen on electoral duties during this Saturday’s election.

He said that the team was being led by Bar. Rommy Mom, the Commissioner representing the Human Rights Organizations and Austin Braimoh, representing the Media.

He added that the Commission had also released dedicated telephone numbers for complaints and commendation on the conduct of Police during the exercise.

According to him, “the Commission wishes to advise that all Police Officers on electoral duty in Edo State must operate within the law and rules of engagement as any infractions on the laws/rules guiding election policing by any officer will be investigated and appropriate sanctions given.

“The Commission has however received assurances from the leadership of the Police charged with maintaining peace and order during the election in the state that every security arrangement has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free and peaceful poll”.

