Edo police disband SARS

In line with the directive by the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed for the disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), the Edo State spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor said that the Edo State Police Command has been wound up.

Nwanbuzor said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo did not waste time in ordering a halt to the activities of the dreaded crime bursting outfit which has however accused of extortion, intimidation and extra-judicial killing.

ALSO READ: INEC presents Certificate Of Return to Akeredolu

He said: “SARS has been disbanded. They are no longer involved in the arrest and interrogation of suspects. There’s more SARS in Edo State as at today. There is no change of name. It has simply been disbanded.”

The spokesman added that the Edo State Police Command is presently waiting for the next order from the Inspector General as regards what to do with men of the crime-fighting unit.

At the office of SARS at the police headquarters, it was devoid of the crowd of friends and family members who usually mill around the corridor, soliciting the release of their relations nabbed SARS.

Nwanbuzor noted that there was never a signpost at the office of the unit and so the question of removal did not arise.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nobel Prize in economics awarded to Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson for auction theory

American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in economics for their contributions to auction theory, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

Milgrom and Wilson, who are both professors at Stanford University in California, were recognized for theoretical discoveries that improved how auctions work.

I am disappointed with Akure people ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed disappointment for losing in the three Local Government Areas that formed the Akure division in the just concluded governorship election in the state.