Buhari advocates stronger, better leadership for African countries

President Muhammadu Buhari in a meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said African growth and development will require strong, visionary leadership that caters for the needs of the people, and effectively strengthens institutions that encourage peaceful co-existence, while providing disincentives to conflicts and coups.

In the meeting, which took place at the Headquarters of the African Union, he commended the efforts of the Ethiopian leader in maintaining peace and unity in the country, and dedication to ensuring fairness and justice in development.

“You are leading a country that is large and diversified, just like Nigeria, and I know the sacrifices required to make the desired impact, especially in maintaining peace,” a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), quoted him as saying.

Buhari urged the Ethiopian leader to stay focused on keeping the country together, in spite of the difficulties, assuring that Nigeria will continue to support efforts in peaceful co-existence and unity.

The President observed Ahmed had provided strong leadership for the country, encouraging him to sustain the good work in ensuring even development.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister thanked the President for support to the country over the years, on national and personal endeavours, particularly in encouraging unity and stability.

Ahmed noted that the African continent had been slow in growth due to conflicts, adding that the larger economies, like Nigeria and Ethiopia, should provide the leadership that will deepen progress and prosperity on the continent.

The Prime Minister said the resurgence of coups on the continent could further weaken institutions and reverse the gains of democracy, appreciating President Buhari for his position on zero tolerance for military interference in governance.

Ahmed said collective and visionary leadership will move Africa forward.

Meawhile, President Buhari, Sunday morning got a comprehensive briefing on the coup attempt to oust President Umaru Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, but which was aborted by loyalist forces.

A separate statement by Adesina revealed that the Buhari met with Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau, Suzi Barbosa, who gave a graphic presentation of the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order in her country.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“They attempted to kill President Embalo. They destroyed the presidential palace with bazookas, killed 11 young people. It took about five hours to restore order. It was a nightmare,” Barbosa told Buhari.

The President pledged to consult with other ECOWAS leaders on how full normalcy could be restored to the embattled country in the shortest possible time.

