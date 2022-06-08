Edo govt suspends ASUU, SSANU, NASU, ASUP in state-owned institutions over students’ protest

Peeved by Tuesday’s protest in Benin by students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma over the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions, the Edo State Government Wednesday suspended union activities in all state-owned tertiary institutions of higher learnings in the state.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie after a State Executive Council meeting in Benin listed the affected unions as ASUU, Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and all allied unions in state-owned tertiary institutions.

Ogie noted, “By this notice, academic activities are to resume in all state-owned institutions and all cadre of staff are directed to report to their duty posts immediately.

The scribe said that students across all state-owned tertiary institutions are expected to resume lectures as necessary measures have been taken by the authorities to ensure the resumption of academic and non-academic activities.

He added: “Managements of the affected institutions have been mandated to pay all outstanding salaries immediately.

“The management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, is hereby directed to implement a no-work-no-pay policy, declare vacantly and advertise the position of any staff that refuses to resume work in line with this directive.”





