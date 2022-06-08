APC primary: Onu, Okorocha, Umahi, Nnamani are heroes, says Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has applauded the All Progressive Party (APC), southeast presidential hopefuls, for standing up for justice and in defence of Igbo in the just concluded party presidential primary.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro shortly after the declaration of Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the winner of the exercise.

The statement maintained, ” it was a heroic outing for southeast presidential aspirants like Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Governor Dave Umahi and the boycott of Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, whose absence was heroic.”

However, it was quick to add that, “APC’s survival at the polls remains doubtful and the southeast presidency denial will come with consequences and will continue to strengthen the Biafra agitation.

“After due reflections and considerations, considering the just concluded Presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ohanaeze Ndigbo is convinced that the emergence of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s flag bearer has its burden which could be used against him in the near future.

“Nonetheless, Ohanaeze Ndigbo salutes Igbo Presidential aspirants in both the APC and the PDP for standing firm to the end, in the face of utter betrayal by both parties.





“Indeed, the usually calm Dr Ogbonnaya Onu appropriately captured the mood of Ndigbo, especially the South East when he asked a very pertinent question while speaking at the APC primary, “Where is the Justice?”.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo salutes the Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SAMBA) for insisting that it is the turn of the South-East, come 2023. Elder statesmen like Afenifere leader Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Niger Delta Leader, Pa Edwin Clark, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Middle Belt Leader, Dr Bitrus Pogu, etc for rising above ethnic sentiments to be true heroes of Nigerian democracy.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the 2023 Presidential Election shall make or mar Nigeria, if Nigerians fail to rise above ethno-religious sentiments to “Take back Nigeria” from the vicious grip of the kleptomaniac politicians.

“Finally, the accounts for the sudden surge in the number of new registrants in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is enough evidence of the expected political tsunami that will be sweeping Nigeria’s political space in 2023, as the youths organize themselves at great personal costs and sacrifices, to prove that their super firepower on social media can be converted to real votes through their PVCs, to salvage their beloved country, Nigeria.

