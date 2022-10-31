Edo govt sacks Commissioner for roads and bridges

The Edo State Government on Monday announced the immediate sack of the Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Mr Newton Okojie.

Okojie’s sack was contained in a statement endorsed by his counterpart in the Ministry of Communication and Orientation, Mr Chris Nehikhare,

The statement attributed Okojie’s sack to the “unfortunate” inability of the government “to make the envisaged progress in road infrastructure, particularly in the last 12 months.”

The statement thanked the sacked commissioner for his service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavour.

The statement reads: “It is unfortunate that we have not been able to make the envisaged progress in our road infrastructure, particularly in the last 12 months.

“Sadly, the commissioner, as much as he had tried, had not been able to make significant progress for the state government to achieve its goal.

“The Permanent Secretary in the ministry Engr. Osikhena Omoh Ojior will take charge until a new commissioner is appointed.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Professor Agbaje, UI Ex-Deputy VC, Regains Freedom

FORMER Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje, who was kidnapped along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway has been released…

Twitter May Charge $20 Per Month For Verification

Twitter’s new “Chief Twit” Elon Musk is reportedly considering making verification a Twitter Blue feature, while simultaneously quadrupling the subscription service’s cost. This would essentially mean charging users a monthly $20 fee to keep their blue tick verification badge…

America’s Evacuation Of Abuja

Ancient Greek and Roman authors wrote about a lost city called Helike (Helice) which suffered utter destruction in 373 BC. I remembered reading about this capital city when the American government evacuated its officials from Abuja…





2023: A Look At Atiku’s Economic Agenda

Nigerian economy is prostrate. Revenue is low, debt is high, cost of debt servicing is soaring, unemployment rate is mindboggling, poverty rate is alarming, inflation is high, foreign exchange rate management is problematic…

Monday Lines: Terror Alerts: Buhari Summons Emergency Security Meeting

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has summoned an emergency meeting with security chiefs, to further review and strengthen the security network in the country…

EDITORIAL: The Baby-Mutilating Father

IT would appear that quite a number of Nigerians are getting trapped in the web of rational limitations these days. And it seems that issues bordering on socioeconomic challenges are beginning to occasion significant impairment of people’s ability…