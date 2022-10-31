Nollywood Actor, Ogogo, celebrates 63rd birthday in style

A veteran Nollywood actor, producer and movie director, Taiwo Hassan, who is popularly known as Ogogo, has marked his 63rd birthday on Monday with a youthful-looking picture he shared on social media.

To commemorate the event, the Ogun State-born thespian who is known for playing action-filled roles in the Yoruba segment of Nollywood movies took to his verified Instagram account on Monday to share a picture of himself.

The actor, in the birthday post, returned gratitude to Almighty God for all that he has done in his life so far, and prayed for more blessings throughout the rest of his life.

He wrote, “It is never about how it begins, but how it is going and in all stands. I give Allah all the praises, nothing else to say than Alhadulilahi.

“I thank my creator for the gift of life, sound health and continuous posterity. I wish myself all the goodness life has to offer. I wish Allah to keep granting my pressing desires, grant all my needs and wants. And always meet at my point of contact. Happy birthday to me, Abiolu Omo Iyaa Taiye.”

Ogogo hails from Ilaro in Ogun State and was born on October 31, 1959. The actor who happens to be a twin has been featured in more than 100 movies with the most recent being Netflix produced movie ‘Anikulapo’ by Kunle Afolayan.