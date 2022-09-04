Edo film festival: Linda Usifo unveiled as ambassador

It is another big moment for actress and philanthropist, Linda Osifo who was unveiled last week as the ambassador for the maiden edition of Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF).

The inaugural event which kicks off on September 1 will witness top movie actors and stakeholders in the entertainment sector to add glamour to the event that will end on September.

R gathered that the event is aimed at boosting the film industry and repositioning the state as a choice location for film and television productions.

According to the Managing Director of Edo State Skills Development Agency, EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, “this film festival — the first of it’s kind, has come at the right time in entrenching the Benin roots in the film industry and what better way to kickstart this, if not with our very own Linda Osifo who’s an exceptional talent in the industry to represent this event”.

Expressing her joy at the recognition, Usifo said “It is an honour to be recognised in the field of my talent as a worthy representative of the Edo State International Film Festival 2022. It is indeed a privilege to be recognised by my home state an honorary ambassador of this maiden edition. I thank the organisers and the state government for this position of responsibility that will bring greatness to the Nigerian youths and Nollywood stakeholders at large”, she said

The multi-talented actress and philanthropist will further take the stage in hosting duties at the 2022 African Industrial and Development Awards (AIDA) on September 9, 2022 at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja — organized by Dotmount Communications and in partnership with The Times of Jerusalem, Associated Press, and Yahoo Finance, with support from CNN.

