How my brilliance attracted my Scottish lecturer —Etopidiok

Mr. James Joshua Etopidiok, recently retired as Director, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). In this interview with SEGUN KASALI, he explained how providence, brilliance and other factors took him far in his career path.

You must have been very brilliant to have risen that high in your career. How was your performance in those early years?

Well, in my primary school, I had 300 pupils in the same class and one of my competitors was the child of my headmaster. So, we were always competing for the first position in the class. But I was the only one who passed with distinction after the First School Leaving Certificate Examination. So, that gave me a lot of opportunities; I had scholarships. Also, I can recall a time I needed to try my hand on the General Certificate Examination (GCE) before the official West Africa Examination Council. The school did not approve of it. But I said the worst that could happen was to leave the boarding house. So, I went for the GCE exams. I did the external GCE and I cleared my papers. This really exposed me to the extent that when I returned from the exam, I realised that the secret to excelling in exams was looking up past questions, four to five years back and reading ahead of the class.

That means your name ‘Joshua’ was effective.

I remember that in Class 3, I went to the principal of the school. I told him I wanted to write a book. He said ‘what book? Go and concentrate on your school work!’ I turned back. But I realised that my writing interest was there latent. In the late 70s, there weren’t many secondary schools; in my class we were about 169 students. We had Class 1A to G. I recall that my pastime was always reading and it became evident in my result as I was always top of my class. I also recall that my father wanted me to be a medical doctor. According to him, it is prestigious. But I told him I am looking at something I can do, make a business out of and eventually become an employer of labour.

Did you eventually settle for Banking/Finance despite your dad’s desire?

My dad is not well-educated, but was into buying and selling. At a point in his life, he was the one providing soft loans to his contemporaries who studied medicine,one of them retired from United African Company as a Senior Management Personnel. But they were on a pensionable income. In economics, they would tell you Pension Income; salaries are not adjusted for inflation. So, Baba was telling me ‘See those your uncles, those retirees! You need to start planning how your tomorrow would be. You might not even have someone who will lend you money in your time. At least, in their own time, they had someone they could borrow from.’ So, I took that advice early. My late mother posited that I focus onmy decision.

What was it like to get admitted to the University of Calabar?

Having gotten admission for Banking/ Finance, I took Sociology as an elective course. In the first two lectures, we were asked ‘what do you understand by dysfunctional family?’ I answered but those who were Sociology majors could not answer. Secondly, the lecturer asked ‘what do you understand by Social Mores?’ I also answered but the Sociology majors could not. So, imagine a Scottish Lecturer, Dr Len Bloom, who was 60-years-old, saying I should see him in his office. I went to see him. He said ‘JJ! I am an old man and I want you to come and stay in the Staff Quarters.’ I thanked him and told him I had to get my father’s approval before making a decision and he agreed.

So, what happened next?

The following weekend, his driver drove us to Uyo for about one and a half hours. But my father was jittery and wondered what I had done in school. Early in the morning, he told my father he was interested in having me stay with him but had to get his (my father’s) approval first. So, my father consented and gave him the condition that he should not take me to the UK. For over three years, it was like I was in Europe even though I was in Nigeria.

How come?





Because of the food and mannerisms. We were eating English food. He would tell me ahead of time that dinner is 6 pm. If I don’t come at the right time, there will be drama. Those were his words. So, when he was about to leave, I was in my final year, he said having taught at the University of Leeds, I should follow him to the UK. But, I could not because my dad said I should not. My friends and everyone around encouraged me, saying it was a golden opportunity. But,I insisted that I wasn’t interested. It is better to not disobey one’s parents.

How was your relationship with the white man thereafter?

Since he left, we kept communicating. After my Youth Service, I got a job at NYSC headquarters as an Accountant 1. So, the head of the department after orientation asked to see me in his office. When I got there, he told me that I didn’t belong in the civil service but in school/ academic environment.

What was your response?

I told him that getting my first degree was a challenge. He said funding and time won’t be a problem because I would be working directly under him. So, he gave me N120 to go to the University of Lagos and purchase the form for an MBA programme. So, I went, bought the form, took the entrance examination and got admitted. One day, while I was running to join a bus to school, I fell and if a vehicle had been coming toward me, that would have been my end. The following day, the department head saw me limping.

What was his reaction?

He asked what happened and I narrated the experience. He then reminded me that life is not easy. Two weeks after, he called me and asked if I know someone that has a business name. I said yes. So, he took me to the Director-General of the NYSC. He told the NYSC boss that I have a future but no money. He told him of my experience falling from a bus. Thus, he wanted NYSC to assist me in buying a car. So, the LPO was issued and the Chief Accountant gave me N4,500 to buy a car. So, my first car was KN 5791 KL.

What do you think he saw in you?

I think for anybody that crosses my path, there is this extra mile of integrity that I show them. This was because it was love at first sight. So, his family was in Benin City, Edo State. Whenever he was going home on weekends, he would give me his clothes to take to the dry cleaner. Typical of me, I would check the clothes. Sometimes, I would see N3000 in his pocket. Immediately after he arrives the following Monday, I would give him the money and he would always say the money is for me.

How was life after the MBA?

After my MBA, he said the next thing for me was to get a job and he gave me a list of places to try, like CBN, NDIC, Minting and Thomas Cook. So, I applied to CBN. NDIC was just coming. I applied to Thomas Cook and then Nigerian Minting and Printing Company. Mint and Thomas Cook gave me appointments and their salary was higher than NDIC. So, I went to meet my mentor in NYSC, again on which job to choose, having got jobs from three employers.

Did he choose NDIC?

My mentor said Mint and Thomas Cook are old institutions. He said ‘where is the future in Thomas Cook?’ Regarding Mint, he said ‘there can only be one mint in the country.’ So, he said I should go to NDIC as a pioneer staff. So, I finally settled for his advice. When I arrived at NDIC, I was posted to the Accounts Department. After the orientation, the Head of the Department asked me if I was married and I told him, no. and he said from that weekend, I would be taking lunch at his place, he was staying off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi.

Why do you think you received such an invitation?

I don’t know. One month after the formal and informal interactions, he said I should enrol for the Young Managers’ Competition organised by the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). I willingly filled out the form and sent it to the MD/CEO, NDIC for approval. So, I went to the competition and came tops. I became the best young Manager in Nigeria in 1991. At that time, I was not married. Now returning to the office, Professor Umoh said I should be moved from Finance to Research Department. However, one Mr Ajumobi, said I should be posted to Bank Examination Department. So, it became a tug of war. But, Mr Ajimobi took a step further in convincing the Managing Director and that was how I ended up being in Bank Examination.

What are your thoughts on job opportunities and age in Nigeria?

It is best to have education very early in life. I had that advantage even though my father’s qualification was just First School Leaving Certificate. He said he would have gone to school but his father did not realise the need for that. So, back to what we were saying, the Young Managers Competition opened a lot of doors for me in the corporation.

How?

It made me first among equals. I became a Director, Controller and Head of Department earlier than a lot of people who entered the corporation at the same time. It made me not just a name in NDIC but also in CBN and other sectors. It was just the Almighty God that did the wonders.

Did you meet your wife during this good time?

I met my wife at age 31. But, before then, the only lady I approached and thought I would marry, looked me in the eyes one day and said “JJ, everyone knows you are intelligent but you don’t have money.” She abandoned me to get married to an old businessman. But, when I met my wife, I put the cards on the ground. All I had then were books. But, somewhere along the line, she found me worthy to be her husband.

What is that indelible experience or event in your life?

Not taking anything for granted. One day, after arriving at the University of Lagos in a hurry, I thought I locked the car. After lectures, I came out, but the car was stolen and I cried for three months. I don’t think I locked the car. That was the car my Head of Department at NYSC helped out with.

What is your philosophy about life?

Fear God, and obey your parents and mentors, especially on matters of principles. Be humble and exercise self-control. Continue to work hard and smart. The Almighty will certainly reward.

