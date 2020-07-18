Edo court orders driver, two traders to cut grass for three days

A Mobile Court in Uselu, Egor Local Government Area of Edo, on Saturday, sentenced two traders and a driver to community service for displaying wares and parking vehicle in unauthorised places.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Mutairu Oare, handed down sentence after they had pleaded guilty.

Oare directed the convicts to cut grass at the unused Government House gate on Golf Road, GRA, Benin, for one hour for three days.

He, however, gave the traders, Francis Nwatu and Emmanuel Lele, an option of N3,000 fine each and the driver, Monday Imaduvbanyi, an option of N10,000 fine.

The chief magistrate ordered that the vehicle be impounded until the driver served the sentence.

He directed that the correctional centre in Benin should supervise the convicts to serve out their punishment if they failed to pay the prescribed fines

Oare held that the sentence was meted out in compliance with the Edo Government’s non-custodial regulation.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, Mrs Patience Ehigiamusoe, told the court that they have apprehended at Ugbowo and Usele axis of the local government area while committing the offence on Saturday.

She urged the court to summarily try and sentence the traders and the driver.

(NAN)

