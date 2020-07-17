NASC retires Clerk to National Assembly, four others

The fate of the embattled Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, was sealed on Friday night following the gale of retirement announced by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

Executive Chairman of the NASC, Engineer Ahmed Kadi Amshi, conveyed the decision of his team to retire Sani -Omolori and four others in a statement.

Engineer Amshi said the National Assembly Service Commission decision was “Pursuant to its mandate as provided in the National Assembly Service Act 2014 (as Amended). Section 6(b) which states appoint persons to hold or act in the Offices of:

“.1CIerk to the National Assembly

ii. The Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly.

iii. Clerk of the Senate;

iv. Clerk of the House of Representatives;

v. Deputy Clerk of the Senate:

vi. Deputy Clerk of House of Representatives;

vii. Secretaries to Directorates; and

viii. Holders of other offices that shall be created by the Commission on the recommendation of the Clerk to the

National Assembly.”

The statement further revealed that the NASC “has approved the appointments of some senior management staff for the Service.”

Those appointed according to the statement were: Ojo Amos Olatunde, Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Bala Yabani Mohammed Acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly and Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan Acting Clerk, Senate.

The statement however disclosed that Patrick .A. Giwa Clerk, House of Representatives would remain in office, “pending his retirement in November 2020”

Yusuf Asir Danbatta was however announced as Acting Secretary to the National Assembly Service Commission.

Saturday Tribune checks revealed that the Executive Chairman of the NASC had dropped a hint of the impending move to relive Sani -Omolori of his position during the week.

Engineer Amshi in a statement he issued, on Thursday, announced the disengagement from Service of the Clerk to the National Assembly Clerk, Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori, and certain senior staff by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

He said the NASC took the decision in line with the National Assembly Service Act 2014 (as amended) which pegged retirement age to 35 years of service or 60 years of age whichever comes first.

“To this effect, he maintained, “the Commission has approved the immediate retirement of staff of the National Assembly Service who have already attained the retirement age of 35 years of service or 60 years of age.

“Retirement letters would be issued to the affected staff accordingly.”

The Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission was however countered by the Clerk to the National Assembly in a separate statement.

Mohammed Sani-Omolori asked the staff of the National Assembly who might have been affected by the pronouncement of Engineer Amshi and his team to disregard their purported retirement.

He argued that the Commission lacked the statutory power to take the decision it took.

Omolori submitted in his counter statement that the “Revised Conditions of Service duly passed by both Chambers of the 8th National Assembly puts the retirement age of staff at 40 years of service and 65 years of age whichever comes first.”

He insisted that the revised conditions can not be set aside by mere pronouncement except by a proposed amendment by the 9th Assembly.

Further checks revealed that the NASC on Friday issued a query to Sani -Omolori.

Engineer Amshi in a memo dated July 16, 2020, titled, Query and addressed to Sani -Omolori accused him of “insubordination to a Constituted Authority.”

Engineer Amshi noted that as an employee of the NASC, Sani -Omolori “has no authority whatsoever to dictate anything to the Commission.”

The memo directed Sani-Omolori to explain himself within twenty fours hours.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE