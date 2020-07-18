AXA Mansard to boost investment culture via Money Market Fund

A Multi-expert asset management company, AXA Mansard Investments Limited has expressed determination to encourage the use of its Money Market Fund(MMF) as a savings tool in navigating the current economic downturn intensified by the Pandemic in the country.

The AXA Mansard Money Market Fund is a large pool of funds from different similar minded investors that are invested in money market instruments which include treasury bills, fixed deposits and commercial papers.

In a statement issued by the company, asides the fund being managed by a team of experienced professional asset managers, customers also enjoy competitive returns on savings, can track daily interest with ease, have access to prompt liquidations without penalties and can transact online and via USSD.

The Chief Executive Officer at AXA Mansard Investments, Mr Deji Tunde-Anjous, said that the new initiative is in line with its objective of empowering customers in accessing savings and investment opportunities.

He added the company’s recent collaboration with Jumia One for the creation of more value.

“We are fully digital, empowering our customers to access important savings and investment opportunities conveniently.

“We also recently collaborated with Jumia One to create more value and expand accessibility for our clientele.

“Our team of professionals are unrelenting in their drive to create a delightful client experience that enables people better manage their finances.” He said.

Tunde-Anjous concluded by saying that “as a nation, we are faced with many economic challenges, intensified further by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our remit at AXA Mansard Investments is to bring our expertise to bear in enabling people realise much more from their available resources by making the right savings and investment decisions.”