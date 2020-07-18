AXA Mansard to boost investment culture via Money Market Fund

Business News
By Segun Kasali - Lagos
Money Market Fund, AXA Mansard , children, laptops,

A Multi-expert asset management company, AXA Mansard Investments Limited has expressed determination to encourage the use of its Money Market Fund(MMF) as a savings tool in navigating the current economic downturn intensified by the Pandemic in the country.

The AXA Mansard Money Market Fund is a large pool of funds from different similar minded investors that are invested in money market instruments which include treasury bills, fixed deposits and commercial papers.

In a statement issued by the company, asides the fund being managed by a team of experienced professional asset managers, customers also enjoy competitive returns on savings, can track daily interest with ease, have access to prompt liquidations without penalties and can transact online and via USSD.

The Chief Executive Officer at AXA Mansard Investments, Mr Deji Tunde-Anjous, said that the new initiative is in line with its objective of empowering customers in accessing savings and investment opportunities.

He added the company’s recent collaboration with Jumia One for the creation of more value.

“We are fully digital, empowering our customers to access important savings and investment opportunities conveniently.

“We also recently collaborated with Jumia One to create more value and expand accessibility for our clientele.

“Our team of professionals are unrelenting in their drive to create a delightful client experience that enables people better manage their finances.” He said.

Tunde-Anjous concluded by saying that “as a nation, we are faced with many economic challenges, intensified further by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our remit at AXA Mansard Investments is to bring our expertise to bear in enabling people realise much more from their available resources by making the right savings and investment decisions.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SUSPENDED former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, avoided his re-arrest on Thursday for his decision to remain in the official residence of the EFCC chairman despite being suspended and another acting chairman named for the commission… Read Full Story
The fate of the embattled Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, was sealed on Friday night following the gale of retirement announced by the National Assembly Service Commission… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 600 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The 600 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 35,454. The NCDCmade this known via its verified Twitter handle on Friday… Read Full Story
THE Federal Government and West African Examination Council have agreed to shift the date of West African Senior School Certificate Examination from the August 4 to September 5, 2020, earlier announced by… Read Full Story 
The face-off between the National Assembly, Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and its Acting Managing Director, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei,  over the probe of over ?81.5bn expenditure within five months assumed another dimension on Friday, as the House of Representatives Committee gave… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Business News

Nigeria’s headline inflation increases by 12.56 per cent in June 2020 ― NBS

Business News

NIMN: New vice presidents, four council members emerge

Business News

COVID19: Wema Bank’s ALAT supports salary earners with financial boost 

Business News

Equities market halts two-day loss with +0.06 per cent

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More