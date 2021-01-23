Edo APC is ready for the revalidation exercise, says scribe, to observe COVID-19 protocols

The Edo State branch of All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its readiness for the nationwide revalidation exercise of the party membership which kicks off Monday, January 25.

The assistant state publicity secretary, Mr Ofure Osehobo who spoke in Benin on Saturday said that new members will also be welcomed to join the party to boost the membership.

Osehobo remarked that social distancing and the wearing of face mask, washing of hands, sanitization and other safety measures as laid out by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will be strictly adhered to throughout the duration of the exercise.

He reiterated the recent call by the state Caretaker Committee Chairman, Col. David Imuse (rtd) called on ex-party members who left in search of the proverbial greener pastures in other parties, but met with disappointment to return home so that they can build a stronger united APC in the state.

The scribe said that the exercise will be carried out at all of the 192 wards in the state.

He advised men, women, youths and persons with disabilities, who have been desirous of joining the APC, as new members, to seize the opportunity and do so.

Osehobo said: “We are ready for the exercise in Edo State. All our members should come out for revalidation. We welcome new members. The revalidation and membership drive is throughout the whole 192 wards in the state. At the end of the exercise, APC will be stronger and reinvigorated. We are ready. All COVID-19 protocols like the wearing of face mask and social distancing will be observed.”

The assistant scribe said that the exercise was very important especially for some party members who left in search of the proverbial greener pastures in other parties but met with disappointment.

He said: “The time has come for those who left to come home so that together we all will build a stronger united APC to move Edo state forward. The old has passed away, anybody joining now will be treated, accepted and integrated into line with the traditional hospitality of the APC. There is no old or new members, we are all joiners.

According to Osehobo, the APC is a branded democratic, populist, people-centred political party, unlike several other parties which have no membership register of any sort.

He pointed out that membership of the APC has several benefits which include the capacity to vote in the election of candidates forward, local government and state congresses.

The assistant secretary listed other benefits as the right to choose party officers and party candidates for elective public offices like local government council chairmen and councillors, members of the state assembly and even the governorship primaries.

