Edo APC Chairman hails Supreme Court ruling on guber election

Suyi Ayodele
The Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court judgment affirming the election of Governor Monday Okepebholo as the duly elected governor of the state.

Reacting shortly after the apex court upheld the result of the September 22, 2024, gubernatorial election—where Okepebholo was declared the winner—and the earlier judgments of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, Tenebe said the judiciary had, by the ruling, reaffirmed its position as the last hope of the common man.

While thanking the people of the state for turning out en masse to vote for the APC and its candidate in the 2024 election, the APC chairman added that without their support, the state would not be witnessing the development currently being experienced under Governor Okepebholo.

He assured the people of even more progress now that the legal battles surrounding the election have been resolved.

Describing the judgment as a “double celebration,” Tenebe said:
“I wish to thank the judiciary because they have truly proven to be the last hope of the common man. Edo people are the common man.

“And I also want to thank the people of Edo who came out massively to vote for Senator Monday Okepebholo. If not for them, we would not be seeing this level of development in the state today. Now, the state will witness even more growth and progress,” he reiterated.

The APC chairman reminded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, that the Supreme Court is the highest court in the country, and its pronouncements remain final.

Police Kano: Police nab 93 suspects over armed robbery, kidnapping, others
Pursue strategic investments for wealth creation, NSC CEO tasks cooperative society

