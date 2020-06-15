Edo 2020: Clark flays APC screening committee, urges Obaseki to opt for PDP gov ticket

Elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark OFR, CON, has condemned and berated the Professor Ayuba Jonathan-led APC screening committee for the disqualification of the incumbent Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, ahead of the party’s governorship primary.

Clark, who called on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to adopt Obaseki as its governorship candidate, urged the incumbent too to, without much ado, declare for the PDP in order to grab a second term in order continue his good works in Edo State.

In a letter signed by the Ijaw National Leader and obtained by our Correspondent in Warri, Deltà State, on Monday, Clark described the disqualification of Governor Obaseki by the APC screening committee over alleged inconsistencies in the governor’s academic credentials, as disappointing and shameful.

“I’m very disappointed and embarrassed that Professors, noted for rationality, judiciousness and erudition, should now be allowing themselves to be used by people, who, educationally, are not their peers.

“What the Professor Ayuba Jonathan-led APC screening committee did is a shame to the academic world, not listening or accepting the statement from the Registrar of the University of Ibadan, the country’s premier University, instead, it resorted to adopting pettiness and irregularities, to achieve a predetermined outcome.

“The subsequent upholding of that illegitimate decision by the APC Appeal Committee is yet another action that leaves a sour taste in the mouth,” the nonagenarian lamented.

The convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), asserted that though he had quit partisan politics and no longer a member of any party, that would not stop him from commenting on issues as they affect the wellbeing of the country, especially the South-South.

Clark, a two-time former Commissioner in the old Mid-Western region, averred that since the leadership of APC, including President Muhammadu Buhari, has failed to intervene in the unfortunate crisis in the Edo State, the PDP should catch in on the situation and adopt Obaseki whom, he said, is loved by his people.

“I would appeal to the opposition, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to take advantage of the situation.

“I repeat, PDP should take advantage of this unfortunate crisis in APC, to adopt the incumbent Governor of APC, Governor Godwin Obaseki, as their candidate.

“It is a golden opportunity for the PDP to take over Edo State because Governor Obaseki has so far, done well. I want to believe that he will continue the good work if given a second chance.

“I also appeal to the people of Edo all over the world to support him to achieve his second term bid, and to PDP aspirants to also sink their interests for now in the overall interest of their Edo State.

“Likewise, I would strongly advice, Governor Godwin Obaseki, to in the overall interest of Edo people, declare for the People’s Democratic Party, and contest for his second term, for him to complete his job to the people.

“He won’t be culpable of any blame; he has tried to be a loyal and dedicated member of his party. But unfortunately, his party’s hierarchy has betrayed and disappointed him, and has apparently, handed Adams Oshiomhole, the sole authority to decide who should be APC’s flagbearer in the next governorship election of Edo State. This is not right,” the elder statesman noted.

He further appealed to Edo people home and abroad to team up with Governor Obaseki, “to thwart this evolving detestable tendency in our polity; and the ambition of one man, who has now become the sole authority or administrator of the APC.”

