BREAKING: Chartered flight of Naira Marley approved for high court judge, Says Minister

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Monday, said that the chartered flight which conveyed musician, Naira Marley from Lagos to Abuja, was actually approved for a Lagos high court judge, Justice Adefowope Okojie.

The minister, who stated this during the daily press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, said the aviation authorities approved the flight on June 14 having considered the judge to be on essential duties.

According to him, he was then surprised that the flight which was to take off on June 14 and convey the judge took off from the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, for the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, on July 13 at 6.00 p.m.

According to him, “we wrote a letter approving the chartered flight for Justice Adefowope Okojie and we approved the flight for June 14. We were therefore surprised that the flight took off on June 13 and also surprised at those who were the passengers.”

The minister said as of now, investigation is ongoing to know the pilot of the plane and those aviation officials who were around when the flight took off in Lagos and landed in Abuja.

Details later on the Chartered flight of Naira Marley…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Northern Elders Forum Mere Irritant, Featherweight ― Presidency

The presidency on Sunday described the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) as a mere irritant and a featherweight following the position the group took on the worsening insecurity in the north. The presidency was reacting to a statement Sunday signed by the group’s convener, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, which alleged that the insecurity… Read full story

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 403 New Cases, Total Now 16,085

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 403 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 16,085… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Why Black Lives Cannot Matter

The white world has, in recent weeks, been assisting in reevaluating black lives. They’ve joined blacks to shout ‘Black Lives Matter’ as the world agonises over deadly racism abroad. But how much of value do the blacks place on their own lives, especially in Africa? Is it the destiny of the black man to suffer and be pitied from eternity… Read full story

Insecurity: North Set For Protest On Tuesday

Disturbed by the incessant killings in the North, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has concluded arrangements to stage a protest on Tuesday. This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday and signed by the spokesman of the group, Abdulazeez Suleiman… Read full story

Wike Hosts Obaseki In Closed-Door Meeting

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Sunday hosted his embattled Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki in a secret meeting at the Government House Port Harcourt. No details were revealed about deliberations between the two governors from the South-South region of the country, but it must not be unconnected… Read full story

Reconsider Decision On SON, NAFDAC’s Ban From Nation’s Ports, Land Borders —House Of Reps Urges FG

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to reconsider its decision to disallow the nation’s regulatory agencies, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), from operating at the nation’s ports and land borders… Read full story

Post COVID-19 Economy: Considering Unclaimed Monies In Banks As Temporary Source Of Revenue

Although the guideline released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with effect from October 7, 2015 for management of dormant and inactive accounts has been in operation, Deposit Money… Read full story

Subsidy Removal: We Won’t Be Used As Bait To Impose New Price Regime —Wabba

We have clearly made the point because the information we have is that last week after they paid the so-called arrears of subsidy, which some newspapers captured as almost N168 billion, they also gave the information that marketer would now start the importation of refined products. The marketers, on the other hand… Read full story

Oshiomhole Must Be Stopped From Gifting Edo To Opposition —APC Publicity Secretary

There is really no major crisis in the party. We just have a man at the helm of affairs at the national level that is power drunk and irrational in his thinking. I say this with every sense of respect to his position. We are very mindful of the health and wellbeing of our people, knowing that the office of the governor is not worth the… Read full story