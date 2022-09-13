Eco-friendly estate, farmers market launched in Ogun community to ignite socio-economic development

An eco-friendly estate and farmers’ market, Pelican’s Ecostay Smart Apartments and Pelican’s Greenish Acres Farm Estate, respectively have been launched in Ogun State to transform an agrarian Massa community in Kobape axis of the state.

While the Ecostay apartments is domiciled inside Pelican Brief Estate, the Greenish Acre is a vast expanse of arable and fertile land for farming activities with comfort in a good ambience located few meters off the estate.

Citing the two projects in the area, according to the management, is a deliberate move to ignite the socio-economic activities of not only the estate, but the Kobape community and Ogun State at large.

Speaking during the formal launching of the projects, a former governor of the state, Olusegun Osoba, whose administration was pivotal to connecting the community to the national grid over two decades ago, said the projects will further enhance the socio-economic status of the area, create income and employment for many as well as complement government’s efforts at addressing food security and housing needs.

Osoba who was represented by a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Adekunle Adeyemi, urged the initiator of the projects Pelican Valley Nigeria Ltd to sustain the tempo of the good work, expressing the confidence that it would continue to excel.

Speaking earlier in his address, the CEO of Pelican Valley, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo, said about 1,000 investors have keyed into the projects which have been approved by the government, adding that the estates will also have a skid gas station, recreation centres, a purposely-built lounge, a restaurant and club.

He added that the buildings to be constructed at the estate will also be used as let-out apartments for tourists and visitors so they can also get rental incomes.

“We have also completed arrangements with our web developer to develop an application to enable us to track and pick up our tourists from any part of Nigeria they are coming from. We will construct and sell duplexes, three-bedrooms, two-bedrooms and studio apartments.

“The second estate we are to launch here today, the Pelican’s Greenish Acres Farm Estate, is a by-product of the Pelican Brief Estate. After we sold to almost 1,000 investors here, we later discovered that 90 percent of our clients are interested in agriculture. Hence, we searched for a land that will not be faraway from the residence of our landlords and here we are today.

“The Pelican’s Greenish Acres Farm Estate will be the first farm estate in Ogun State with a full government approved layout. It is domiciled on the agricultural zone of the Ogun State Master Plan,” Adeyemo said.

Also, the Agburo of Ibese land in Yewa South LG, Oba Rotimi Mulero, who was represented by Chief Leke Ibikunle urged the firm to replicate the projects in his domain, assuring that Ibese and Yewaland have both vast land for establishing any of the Pelican Valley’s projects.