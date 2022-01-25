Ebonyi to decongest prisons

As part of efforts to decongest prisons in the state, the Ebonyi State Security Council has directed the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke, to liaise with the State Comptroller of Correctional Service to get details of inmates awaiting trial at the various Correctional Centres.

Ofoke stated this while briefing journalists after the State Security Council meeting at the new Government House, Abakaliki, the state capital.

According to Ofoke, the congestion in correctional centres across the state is bad.

He said, “the security council has noted with dismay the congestion nature of the Correctional Centres in Ebonyi State and council directed that the attorney general and CP should liaise with the comptroller of corrections to get the full lists of inmates awaiting trials with a view to decongesting the correctional centres in the state by way of either releasing them based on opinions from the Ministry of Justice or by granting of bail by the court.”

The council also directed the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu and Ofoke to ensure that all those arrested in connection with the destructions of properties and torture of one Anyim in Ivo LG were made to face the law.

“Council received a briefing on the carnage in Akaeze, Ivo local government area of Ebonyi State just two days ago. Council has condemned the carnage and has directed that the state Commissioner of Police and my humble self the Attorney General to ensure that those arrested face the law.

“Council directed that there should be a regular briefing on the outcome of the prosecution of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“Council however commended Ebubeagu Security Outfit for what they are doing in the state in securing the environment, protecting properties and that of lives.

“Council however warned that the personnel should always do their job in line with the rules of engagement. Council directed that the CP and other security agencies should be on the watch for Ebubeagu personnel who may want to go contrary to rules of engagement,” he said.