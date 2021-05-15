Middle-aged Lamido in Police net for alleged murder of 35-year-old lover during attempted abortion

A middle-aged man, Lamido Gunduma, has been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command for allegedly killing and burying the corpse of his lover in sewage after an attempted abortion in Jama’are LGA of the state.

A press statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil copies of which was made available to newsmen in Bauchi contained that on Wednesday, April 7, at about 1200hrs, one Saidu Iliyasu of Zubuki village in Jamaare local government area went to the Jamaare Divisional Headquarters and reported that on the 5/04/2021 his daughter, one 35-year-old Jamila Saidu of the same address was declared missing after which a search party which was organized, but to no avail as she was not found.

The PPRO further stated that on Thursday, April 8 at about 1030hrs, her decomposed body was discovered with a newborn child in a Sewage at her boyfriend’s house identified as Lamido Gunduma at Unguwar Yari-Mari Jamaare.

The statement further contained that, “During preliminary investigations, it was discovered that the suspect criminally conspired with one Ishaq Abdullahi, aged 34 years of the same address and fixed a canola into the arm of Jamila Saidu and administered her with dextrose water, Quinine and Ostagen in order to abort her pregnancy which culminated into an induced labour that resulted to the death of the victim and newborn baby,” the PPRO said.

Wakil Ahmed also stated in the statement that the suspect deposited the corpse in a sewage system within his compound and fled to Kwadon in Gombe State where he was tracked and arrested, adding that he has been charged to court for prosecution accordingly.

In another development, the Police stated that three suspects have been arrested by detectives of the Bauchi State Police Command in connection to the case of robbery.

The suspects who include Kamaluddeen Adamu – 22 years old, Murtala Muhammed – 22 years old and Ahmad Muhammad – 19 years old, all of Railway area of Bauchi Metropolis, on the 30/04/2021 at about 0300hrs conspired and attacked one Salisu Muhammad of Federal Low cost in his house and robbed him of his valuables.

The Police stated that the exhibits recovered from the suspects included a Jincheng Ladies Motorcycle, the sum of N45, 000, Four bundles of wrappers, six cellphones of different models and one HP Laptop.

Also, Operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau of the Bauchi Police Command, acting on credible intelligence which led to the arrest of one Shuaib Abubakar 23 yrs old of Ganjuwa LGA who is currently undergoing his compulsory National Youth Service (NYSC) at Roni LGA of Jigawa State but was on a visit to his friend in Bauchi.

The suspect was arrested on 6th May 2021 after he defrauded two businessmen by the name, Emeka Aaron and Ahmed Muhammed by making a fake Bank Transfer effect payment of goods he purchased from them.

Upon interrogations, the suspect was said to have admitted to being a fraudster and further revealed that he is a graduate of Medical Physiology from a University in Kampala, Uganda.

Exhibits recovered from him include; 2 SIM cards, One cellphone, Student ID card of ESGT University in Cotonou, Benin Republic and will be charged to court very soon.

