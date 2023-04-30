As part of the effort to support the dreams of young Nigerians through skills acquisition, especially in music, the music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State, to provide online training that will make them job creators.

This development became a reality when the board of the Ebenezer Obey Music and Life Institute (EOMLI) was hosted by the authorities of the institution led by the Rector, Dr Mukail Akinde, at the Raheem Oloyo International Conference Centre of the institution, last Thursday.

After speaking on the significance of the partnership, especially on youth empowerment, the two parties made the bond formal as they both signed the legal terms to jointly impact positively in the younger generation.

Speaking on the development, the music legend noted that MoU is a dream come true and that he was delighted that he was able to achieve it in his lifetime.

Obey said: “As I said when I clocked 81 recently, I have no more river to cross, but I am ready to fulfill any package God has planned in my life and I believe that this project is part of it. Even after I have gone to rest, the institute will remain a youth development centre and it will shape their lives to be better citizens. This is my vision and I am Happy God has started answering my prayers through this partnership.”

While commending the board of the EOMLI and the institution’s board, Obey recalled that he had long discovered that skilled persons earn more when he first took his band to London in 1969 and had since then been passionate to empower youths.

The Rector expressed delight over the partnership and noted that it would be of benefit to the students of the institution and youths at large.

“It is a great privilege to benefit from the wealth of knowledge and support from the music legend. This partnership will help to train our students beyond the four walls of the classroom; it is an online programme that will allow ND and HND students to study even from the comfort of their homes and earn a certificate approved by the technical board in Nigeria after passing the examination at the institute,” he said.

