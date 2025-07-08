E2e Drops New 3-Track EP, capturing attention across Nigeria

The music duo e2e — identical twins Otuu Ezechinyere Joseph (aka OzoneDeWizard) and Ozone Patrick Otuu (aka OzonLayer) — has released a new 3-track EP that’s making waves across Nigeria.

Since its release, the EP has been getting steady attention, playing on speakers from Lagos to Port Harcourt. e2e isn’t new to the scene; they’ve been active since 2009, first drawing attention with a debut album that included a collaboration with Burna Boy on “Blackboard”, years before his global breakthrough.

Their music blends rap, Afrobeat, and soulful vocals, and this latest project continues to show how their sound is developing. OzoneDeWizard, who previously went by Solid, handles all the production and vocals on the rap side, while OzonLayer contributes with his voice and ongoing solo work. Together, their chemistry brings balance to their music — both in the studio and on stage.

Beyond the sound, e2e’s approach to style is part of their identity. They design and sew their own stage outfits, using fashion as another form of self-expression. They also have a reputation for giving back, often performing free shows in communities as a way to connect and uplift people through music.

With this new EP, e2e isn’t just joining the conversation — they’re shaping it. Whether long-time fans or new listeners, many are tuning in, and the response from the streets shows just how much the music is resonating.

