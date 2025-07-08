Why my empowerment is based on life-changing packages — Ekiti lawmaker

The member representing Oye constituency II in Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Idowu Odebunmi, has distributed life-changing empowerment packages to farmers, traders and students to combat poverty, unemployment, school dropout, among others to the people of his constituency.

Items distributed were school uniforms, textbooks farm implements distributed to farmers and cash gifts to traders and artisans.

Odebunmi, said the measure will also bolster the efforts being intensified by Governor Biodun Oyebanji to ramp up food production, confront poverty and ensure that all children of school age are enrolled in school.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Youth Development, spoke to Nigerian Tribune while distributing empowerment items and cash gifts to farmers, traders and pupils at the event held in Ilupeju-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of the state where he rendered his mid-term scorecard.

Among items distributed were fertilisers, sowing machines, knapsack sprayers, school uniforms to 70 pupils, over 1,000 text books, cash gifts to 60 traders, free fuel to okada riders, among others, just as he said that the trio evils of poverty, famine and illiteracy, constitute the major maladies confronting the grassroots in most of the agrarian states.

Odebunmi applauded Governor Oyebanji for spearheading policies that have brought a slump to poverty and unemployment level, while initiatives are being engineered to uplift Ekiti to a food security status via cluster farming.

The lawmaker promised to continue to up the game and represent the people in the most effective fashion, by sponsoring bills that will be in the best interest of the masses, among others.

“Let me appreciate my people for their support in the last two years, not only for me, but for Governor Oyebanji. This engagement is an opportunity to render my account of stewardship,” he said.

He added that the free cash gifts to 60 traders and sowing machines to some fashion designers, were to boost self-employment among the locals.