Two individuals were arrested on Monday by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Ogun State for their connection to the crisis that erupted in the Agosasa community in Ipokia Local Government Area.

The Nigerian Tribune learnt that the two arrested individuals were Fatai Ajibola and Sunday Oyero.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested outside the premises of the State High Court sitting in Ilaro, where they had earlier appeared before Justice A. Shobayo in a case of arson and other charges instituted against them over the obaship crisis in the community.

Reports indicated that the two were arrested within the court premises, contrary to Justice Shobayo’s order that no arrests should be made within the court.

However, a source within the secret police informed that the arrest of the duo was effected outside the court by operatives of the Command.

The source said, “Contrary to reports circulating, it is untrue that they were arrested within the court premises.

“The duo was apprehended in their vehicles outside the court while attempting to flee.”

It has been reported that the culprits had been involved in widespread acts of violence in Agosasa while attempting to install one Sunday Abogunrin as the community monarch against the Ogun State Government-approved Azeez Akinpelu, resulting in killings and the free use of weapons on innocent locals therein.

Sources have indicated that the arrested culprits are currently in custody at the State Command of the Service in Abeokuta for further investigation.

The source said, “Both Ajibola and Oyero are alleged to have sponsored several violent attacks in Agosasa prior to and after Akinpelu’s official coronation, leaving the community in despair. This necessitated several invitations by the DSS, which were rebuffed by the duo as they often escaped to neighboring Benin Republic upon commission of the same. Hence, the Agency’s move for the culprits following a hint about their presence on Nigerian territory.”