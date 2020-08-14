DSS cautions against inciting, unguarded statements

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday cautioned against the use of inciting and unguarded statements capable of causing a ‘breakdown of law and order’.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, gave the warning in a statement in Abuja.

He said the service, had on June 27, alerted the nation about desperate efforts by some notable personalities to use their exalted positions to achieve the selfish goal.

Afunanya said the DSS had revealed that part of the orchestrations was to engage in divisive acts as well as use inciting statements to pit one group against another in the country.

According to him, with the latest occurrences in the country, Nigerians may have no reason to doubt the Service’s earlier pronouncement.

“Dr Obadiah Mailafiya’s recent outburst aimed at playing to the gallery and creating unnecessary tension is a confirmation of his group’s desperation to breach the peace.

“Mailafiya, as a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and currently, a Directing Staff at Nigeria’s foremost Policy Research Institute, the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, has unhindered access to government platforms.

“It is expected that he should be conversant with official information management protocols.

“But regrettably, he chose to cross the lines of decorum and conduct expected of a personality of his status,” he said.

Afunanya said that it was disappointing that he never took advantage of these to reach any of the security or related agencies to share the so-called information at his disposal.

He said comments by Mailafiya clearly suggested his mischief and determination to use the fake news he spewed to incite the people under his control.

“It is even more condemnable that Mailafiya, who had profusely apologised during his visit to the Service’s Plateau Command for his ignoble statement, would, afterwards, announce to the world that he stood by his misguided eruption.

“The Service also wishes to warn others, who in the guise of political mobilisation and supposed pursuit of group interests, engage in hostile and subversive activities, to desist forthwith from advancing their inimical and parochial causes.

“The Service will not stand idly and watch disgruntled and aggrieved elements take laws into their hands and cause mayhem in the polity,” he added.

(NAN)

