Kaduna announces Monday as resumption date for JSS3 students

Kaduna State Government has approved Sunday 16th and Monday, 17th August 2020, as the resumption dates for the Junior Secondary School (JSS)3 students.

This development was a sequel to the commencement of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) slated for 24th August 2020.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Phoebe Sukai Yayi on Friday directed all Principals to make arrangements to receive JSS3 Boarding students on Sunday, 16th and Day students on Monday,17th August 2020.

The statement said, ‘All Administrators of public and private schools are to note that, the one-week period starting from Sunday, 16th August, is to allow them to make necessary preparations to accommodate the JSS 3 students in line with the COVID-19 guidelines in place as it were in the case of the SS3 students.

‘Proprietors of private schools are expected to comply accordingly through the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority and are advised to ensure proper arrangements for safe transportation of their students to and from schools.

‘ Appropriate resumption dates for other examinations and for the rest of the classes, including the SS1, SS2 and JSS 1-2, as well as primary schools will be announced in due course.

‘ The Ministry is assuring the public that it will continue the e-learning education program using the Google classrooms, radio and television stations and other online applications until full normalcy is returned to the academic environment.

‘ The Ministry commends all partners in the education sector, Non-Governmental Organizations, Parents Teachers Associations, Proprietors of Private schools, Old Students Associations and the Media for their continued support and understanding.

