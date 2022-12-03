DSS boss talks tough against enemies of the state

The Director General (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Y M Bichi, on Saturday, vowed that the Service would deal ruthlessly with terrorists, bandits and other enemies of the state, saying that “enough is enough”.

Alhaji Bichi, handed down the warning at the graduation ceremony of participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC15), at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

The head of the nation’s secret police warned against attempts by subversive elements to undermine the authority, unity and corporate existence of the nation.

He said, “Security is a whole-of-society-approach, hence the need for members of the public to support and cooperate with the military, and other security agencies in the country. Our destiny is in our hands, and it is time to say enough is enough.

“My Service will not allow anybody to mess up this country. If you attack our structures, we will attack you. If you attack our men, we will attack you. It is tit-for-tat. The way God created Nigeria, nobody can dismantle this nation.”

The DSS boss maintained that “it is better to unite than to scatter”, even as he advised: “let us not allow ourselves to be instigated to see ourselves as enemies.”

On inter-agency synergy, he said: “Let me assure you that the DSS has come of age, and we will continue to partner with the military, and other sister agencies to tackle the insecurity in the country.”

While declaring that Nigeria would surmount the challenges of insecurity, occasioned by terrorism, banditry, and the like, Bichi affirmed that “Nigeria is not a failed state: Nigeria has all the indices of a great nation.”

Earlier, the Commandant of the NISS, Alh. A S Adeleke had assured that after spending 10 months, the institute had succeeded in training the participants to be “highly-motivated and committed managers of security”.

A total of 78 participants from the directorate/executive cadre, drawn from Nigeria, the Gambia, Ghana, and the Niger Republic, participated in the 2022 course.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE