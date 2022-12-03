Abductors of Ondo monarch demand N100m ransom

Abductors of the traditional ruler of Ajowa Akoko, the Oloso of Oso-Ajowa Akoko, Oba Clement Jimoh Olukotun, have demanded N100 million as ransom.

A palace source disclosed that the kidnappers called the family members in the early hours of Saturday, demanding N100 million to secure the release of the traditional ruler.

He said the kidnappers called around 6 am to open negotiations and insisted on N100m ransom before the release of Oba Olukotun.

The source revealed that the abductors after over 32 hours of waiting contacted one of the monarch’s relations to make the demand.

The family member appealed to Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and spirited Nigerians to help in bailing the traditional ruler from his captors, to avert untoward actions from the gunmen.

The source added that the combined forces of the police and local hunters have begun intensive combing of the sprawling forest from Ajowa to Kogi borders to ensure that they secure the traditional ruler’s freedom.

He said: “We received a call from them early today. One of the family members received the call. We can now confirm that the invaders were kidnappers.

“They demanded a sum of N100m as ransom for Kabiyesi to be let off the hook. Where can we get such a huge amount? This is beyond our reach.

“We are pleading with the Ondo State Government, leaders of Akoko Northwest Local Government and other Nigerians to help us out, so that Kabiyesi can be released safely from where he is being held captive,” the source pleaded.

Oba Olukotun was on Thursday evening abducted and has since been held hostage by kidnappers, who besieged his residence in the town and whisked him away.

The armed men who gained entry into the palace shot sporadically and destroyed the main door before dragging the monarch out and taking him away.

