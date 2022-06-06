DSS arrest 3 accomplices of Ogun killer land grabber

Operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), have arrested three suspected accomplices of the arrested Ogun state notorious killer land grabber, Elijah Adeogun, who was arrested in the Obasanjo area of the state.

The arrested suspects, who were all said to be working for Elijah were identified as Adeshina Busari AKA Shiner, Quadri Anisere AKA Vulga and Bolarinwa Yussuf AKA Igun.

Elijah was arrested some weeks ago by the DSS operatives following a petition by a family, Adelupo Family of Ipetu Baba Ode in the Baba Ode community accusing him of being responsible for the death of two persons, Monday Eredua on the 17th of November 2021 and Moruf Babalola on the 26th of May 2021.

Tribune Online gathered that apart from the Adelupo Family, another family in Ogun state Isele Gbobalaya also petitioned the DSS and linked the arrested Elijah with the murder of a member of their family, Idowu Arinadegbo in 2013.

Adelupo family in their petition to the DSS claimed that all their efforts to get Elijah to pay for his atrocities were blocked even at the DPP, where the case was referred to for advice by the IPO ”

It was further gathered that individuals, including a retired police officer, have also reportedly come out to accuse the detained land grabber of attacking him in an effort to kill him.





The suspects were reportedly arrested following confessional statements from Elijah and diligent Investigations by the operatives of the DSS.

One of the sources said ” You know how DSS works, they don’t just arrest suspects over frivolous and petty offences. They are properly investigating the allegations.”

The source added that ” It was not only Elijah that was involved in the alleged killings. There were other people and the DSS operatives have got some links on them .”

Another source said ” The DSS operatives are making progress on their Investigations. They have arrested three more persons already and they are still on the trail of others .”

