There was a drama at the cargo area at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, when one of the 250 cows flown into the country through the airport broke loose from its crate, leaving airport workers at the tarmac running for cover.

According to information gathered, the cows which were flown in from New Jersey, United States, by the Ekiti State government in crates on a chartered cargo special flight, were being offloaded at the Gate 3 between the Skypower Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) and the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) sheds when the incident occurred.

The bubble burst when one of the crates carrying the cows got damaged and the ground staff could not secure the cows after offloading which forced one of them to break loose and started chasing airport workers present on the tarmac.

The drama did not last for too long as those on ground were able to bring the cow under control.

The cows have successfully been loaded into waiting vehicles for their transportation to Ekiti State.

The cows were said to have been imported into the country by Ekiti State government in partnership with a private organisation for their Dairy Farm in Ikun.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…Drama as cow imported from US breaks loose at Lagos airport

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Drama as cow imported from US breaks loose at Lagos airport