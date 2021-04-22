UNIZIK appoints ex-CMD, Unilorin teaching hospital, Kuranga Pro-Chancellor

Professor Sulyman Alege Kuranga has been appointed as the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State.

Tribune Online learnt that the Federal Government early this week released the list of Universities’ Governing Council with its Chairmen and four external members.

The new Governing Council Chairman hails from Kwara State, a Professor of Urology and former Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin teaching hospital.

The scholar is currently an Executive Board member of the Society of Quality in Health Care in Nigeria, sitting in the capacity as the Vice Chairman of the reputable organisation.

Prof. Kuranga, a consultant urologist, born on June 19th 1957 has over 60 published scientific articles in reputable national and international journals.

He was the 180th Inaugural Lecturer of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Inaugural Lecture Series having presented a lecture titled: “The experience of a Urological Surgeon in a Tertiary Institution in Sub-Saharan Africa.” The new council Chairman is married to Pharm (Mrs) Aduke Kuranga and the marriage is blessed with four children.

Other external members of the UNIZIK Governing Council are Chukwu Obinwanne Hope who hails from Imo State; Honourable Aliyu Abubakar Tureta who hails from Sokoto State and a one-time Deputy Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly; Barrister Ibrahim Elarab from Yobe State and the Executive Chairman of Yobe State Pilgrims Commission and Delta State Elder statesman, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, a former Commissioner of Housing and former Chief of Staff in Delta State Government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. UNIZIK appoint ex-CMD, Unilorin teaching hospital, Kuranga Pro-Chancellor

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… UNIZIK appoints ex-CMD, Unilorin teaching hospital, Kuranga Pro-Chancellor

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…