The Management of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has refuted claims of a 72-hour non-stop shift related to the death of its medical house officer, Dr Michael Umoh, calling them false.

The LUTH management clarified that while they understand the family’s mourning and their request for privacy, they felt compelled to clarify the circumstances surrounding Dr Umoh’s death.

In a press statement titled “Reported outrage as LUTH doctor dies after 72 hours of non-stop shift,” the hospital’s management stated that the records from the Neurosurgery unit showed that Dr Umoh’s last on-call shift was on September 13th and 14th, 2023.

He was not on call on the 15th, 16th, and 17th (the day he died), contrary to social media insinuations.

He was at home with his parents on the 16th and 17th of September.

The statement conveyed, “Dr Umoh died on Sunday, September 17, 2023, while in church with his parents.

The management was informed, and the death was later confirmed by one of the Consultants in his unit (Neurosurgery).

Before this time, he was on call on the 7th and 8th of September 2023. This shows that Dr Umoh was on call for a total of 4 days in September 2023.”

“A delegation from LUTH visited the family on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, to commiserate with the family and to get more details of the circumstances surrounding his death.

The parents gave the details of what they thought must have contributed to his death but pleaded that the wishes of the family be respected and that the narrative not be for public consumption.

However, the family is saddened by the misinformation regarding the death of their beloved son on social media and other media outlets.”





“Dr. Umoh was a hardworking and diligent house officer and a very promising young man. He will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues.

May his soul rest in peace, and may the Almighty give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…