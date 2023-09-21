President Bola Tinubu is set to unveil wage awards next week to cushion the effects of the removal of the petrol subsidy on workers.

The labour movement, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), had been advocating for wage awards to alleviate the impact of the subsidy removal on workers before negotiating a new minimum wage next year.

Comrade Festus Osifo, the President of TUC, revealed this during an interview on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” programme.

The TUC had given the federal government a two-week ultimatum to address its demands or face industrial action from workers across the country.

Osifo mentioned that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, had informed TUC that he had met with President Tinubu and the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, regarding the matter.

Lalong stated that the issue of wages had been reviewed, and President Tinubu would speak on the matter in the coming days.

Osifo emphasised that the union had engaged the federal government on the palliatives released to states and would monitor the distribution to ensure appropriate implementation.

He also highlighted discussions around taxation and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Addressing the recent disagreement regarding a two-week warning strike, Osifo clarified that the TUC did not back out of it as they did not agree to participate in the first place.

He explained that there was a proper procedure and strategy involved in planning a strike, and the TUC had not initiated or called for a strike.

