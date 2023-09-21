The Zamfara Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) confirmed on Wednesday the murder of Alhaji Hamisu Danjibga, the state correspondent of the Voice of Nigeria (VON).

A statement issued in Gusau by the state NUJ Secretary, Ibrahim Ahmad, said that the body of the deceased was found dumped in a soakaway by those who murdered him.

“The discovery of his corpse was a result of an unpleasant odour observed by children of an Islamic School behind his house in the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

“After breaking the soakaway, the dead body was confirmed to be that of Danjibga by his family and some neighbours,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Danjibga had been missing for three days before his corpse was found.

Sources said that the family was initially contacted to pay one million naira for his release, but the figure was raised by the faceless persons suspected to have murdered him.

NAN also learned that the police had arrested one person suspected of involvement in the killing of the veteran journalist.

The NUJ extended its condolences to the deceased family, VON, and the entire people of Zamfara.

It urged security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

The deceased has been buried in Gusau according to Islamic injunctions.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…