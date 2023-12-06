Prominent media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has advised men not to enter into relationships or marriages with women who cannot give them a monthly allowance.

In a recently trending video from his Instagram live session, Daddy Freeze emphasised that men should confidently ask about the monthly allowance they would receive before deciding to marry a woman.

He expressed, “Stop marrying girls that are hungry. Men, I’m giving you an update now. Enough is enough! Before you marry a girl, ask, ‘ What will you do for me?’ Start being bold. ‘How much are you paying me as an allowance monthly?’

“If you don’t find a woman who can provide you with a monthly allowance, she is not worth your time. Stop marrying beneath you.”

Switching to Pidgin English, Daddy Freeze stated, “Adenuga’s child will marry Dangote’s child. Have you ever seen Adenuga’s child marry a bricklayer? Do you know who Dangote’s daughter married? She married the former Inspector General of Police’s son.

“Then you, a whole man, are going to marry someone earning half of your salary or struggling to earn what you are earning.

“If you earn N10,000 per month, look for a woman that earns N30,000 per month. And the woman must be attractive, curvaceous, and proficient in the bedroom. Isn’t that how they rate us?

“I’m not picking from the gutter anymore; I’m picking from the palace.”