The administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi (rtd) has tasked judiciary correspondents to maintain fair and balanced reportage of judicial proceedings, especially in this era when fake news is commonly peddled via social media.

Justice Abdullahi stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while declaring open, a two-day workshop organized by the Institute for members of the Abuja chapter of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC).

The NJI boss told participants that their role, as judiciary correspondents in portraying the Judiciary in a good light directly impacts public opinion and public confidence.

With the theme ‘Pursuing Media Service Excellence for Optimal Productivity in the Judiciary’ the NJI Administrator urged judiciary reporters to continuously be guided by the dictates and ethics of journalism practice.

“It is important that I emphasize the need to remain unbiased as journalists and as judiciary correspondents. The pen, they say is mightier than the sword. You will therefore agree with me that biased reportage would certainly ignite un-objective responses in the polity and this would be at variance with the tenets of a democratic society.

“Therefore, the desire to ensure that you are at par with your contemporaries in other climes, in line with best global best practices remains a task that all stakeholders must close ranks to achieve,” the NJI Administrator said and reiterated that transparency is strengthened by the important role Judiciary reporters play in their reportage of judicial officers.

The Secretary of the Institute, Abdullazeez Olumo Esq., in his speech, commended judiciary correspondents for the robust relationship existing between them and the NJI and however, expressed regret that public perception of the judiciary has not been friendly and commendable.

Olumo noted that the dwindling and negative public perception of the Judiciary could be attributed to what Nigerians read in mainstream and social media.

“The public perception of the Judiciary has not been good enough. The Judiciary has really not been treated fairly by the media,” Olumo said.

According to Olumo, some issues that ought not be in court are litigated upon, and when the litigant fails, the person resorts to making inflammatory remarks against the judiciary because the judgment didn’t go the person’s way.

“Evidence, facts, and law play key roles in hearing and determination of an issue before the court. When you juxtapose these three issues and present a good case in court, definitely you will get justice.

“What you give to the court is what you get back. The court is not a Father Christmas that gives you what you did not ask of.

“The media, especially judiciary correspondents should help to sensitize the public through objective, factual, and well-informed reportage so that the negative perception of the Judiciary can be reduced,” the NJI Secretary stated.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, Abuja Chapter, Mr. Kayode Lawal, thanked the NJI Administrator for fulfilling his promise of ensuring that the yearly workshop for judiciary correspondents is sustained.

Lawal confessed that since the inception of the capacity-building workshop many years ago, judiciary correspondents have become more precise, guided, and careful in their use of technical words and objectives in reporting the courts.

He assured that judiciary reporters will continue to discharge their duties without fear or favor while at the same time avoiding contemptuous issues, sensationalism, and unbiased reportage.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE