The Legal team of the All Progressives Congress (APC ), Kano State chapter, has frowned at actions by 200 volunteer lawyers challenging the Court of Appeal decision that sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, describing the move as uncalled for and the rule of law must be allowed to take its course.

It will be recalled that recently the 200 volunteer lawyers had held a press conference in Kaduna over the weekend to volunteer to support Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to reclaim his mandate at the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Secretary of the legal team, Hadizah Nasir, called on the lawyers to respect the sanctity of the court and refrain from neglecting the principle of rule of law.

“To the 200 lawyers entangled in this controversy, we implore you to rise above political machinations and permit the court to execute its duties without external interference.

“Lawyers, as guardians of justice, must preserve the integrity of our noble profession, even when faced with unfavorable judgments. Let us collectively champion the rule of law and uphold the dignified essence of our legal system,” she said.

The APC legal team also described the action of the lawyers as unethical and unacceptable.

“As members of the APC Legal Team, we stand united in condemning the actions of these self proclaimed “volunteer lawyers” supporting Abba Kabir Yusuf.

He stated that “Let’s be crystal clear – the sole, recognized association for lawyers is the esteemed Nigerian Bar Association.”

He then added that “It’s disheartening to witness these lawyers challenge a court decision while neglecting the vital principle of refraining from public discussions on ongoing legal matters.

“Our unwavering position is this: We wholeheartedly respect the decisions of the court and proudly affirm our support for Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna.

“We stress the paramount importance of upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the sanctity of the court. Any attempt to tarnish the court’s image or resort to blackmail is unequivocally unacceptable.

“Additionally, we are cognizant of the fact that the NNPP, its lawyers, and supporters are actively campaigning and calling for demonstrations to protest the court’s decisions. We recognize that these actions may be aimed at creating chaos in the state, with the primary goal of intimidating the court and the judiciary into granting judgment in their favor.”

The body stated that, “Nevertheless, we have full confidence in the court’s unwavering commitment to conducting the case solely on its merit, undeterred by such tactics.

“The people of Kano, renowned for their law-abiding nature, voted for Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, and they remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding the rule of law. Having followed the case from its inception, they understand that the court has diligently and justly adjudicated the matter.

“Furthermore, we want to commend the relentless efforts of the security forces in maintaining law and order in the state. Their dedication to curtail any security threats is commendable, and we extend our heartfelt appreciation for crucial role in upholding the peace and stability of our community,” the Secretary of the legal team, Nasir, stated.

