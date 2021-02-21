Niger CAN urges members to pray for safe release of kidnapped students, other victims

The Chairman, Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mathias Echioda, has enjoined the body of Christ in the state to pray for both the state and the country during the Church service, on Sunday, for the safe and immediate release of the abducted students from the Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The Cleric gave the directive in a press statement issued and made available to the newsmen, on Sunday, by the Assistant Secretary of the Association, Pastor Raphael Opawoye, also for the safe and immediate release of the abducted NSTA bus passengers last Sunday, for wisdom and courage for the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, and the state government to make wise and safe decisions on the state’s security challenges.

The Leadership of the State’s CAN, also prayed for religious leaders, traditional rulers, and politicians in the state to play their different roles with the fear of God to curb security challenges in the state

“We also want to sincerely pray for armed bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in parts of the state to have a change of mind, lay down their arms and ammunition and be safely integrated into the larger society, as well as for safety, peace, and progress in Niger State in particular and in Nigeria, generally,” the statement concluded.

