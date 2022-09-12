Don’t disrupt President Buhari’s visit to Imo — Monarch tells IPOB

A renowned traditional ruler and chairman of governing council Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education, Ihitte/Uboma, Imo State, HRH Eze Oliver Ohanwe has advised the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to disrupt President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Imo State for the commissioning of projects.

The monarch told Tribune Online in Owerri, on Monday, during a telephone chat, described the three major roads in Imo state as what the people of the South East need to salvage poverty and neglect.

He said: “they should allow the commissioning to be because we have been crying for marginalisation. They should be happy about it.”

He regretted that, previous administrations had neglected the roads at the expense of members of the public who use them both for the movement of goods and services and to enhance their economic activities.

While welcoming Mr. President to Imo State for the official commissioning of the projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodimma administration, Eze Ohanwe said that the commissioning is a worthwhile one and in demonstration of evidence that APC has done well in the state.

He said that the two roads such as the Owerri/Orlu road and Owerri/Okigwe road set for commissioning as well as Owerri/Umuahia road under construction are very important roads to the people of Imo State.

He said: “Imo people are very grateful and it’s a practical dividends of democracy.”





He recalled that previous administration at the federal level would have repair the roads before now, adding that having being done by Imo State government, the federal government should refund the state.

The traditional ruler advised the people of Imo State to continue to support the Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration to enable him continue his good work.