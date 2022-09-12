Ifeanyi Ubah confirms attack, killing of aides, security officers

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has confirmed the deaths of some of his personal and security aides during Sunday’s attack on his convoy.

Ubah’s convoy was attacked on Sunday around Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu Market in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, while the lawmaker was on his way to Nnewi his country home on Sunday evening.

It was gathered that the armed men suspected to be assassins opened fire on Ubah’s convoy leaving several persons dead.

The senator, who confirmed the unfortunate incident to newsmen, on Monday, in Awka, confirmed that the assassins killed one Obum Ikechukwu and Goodness Mathias, his personal aides.

He also confirmed that some of his security aides from the Police and Department of State Services, DSS, were also killed during the attack.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Anambra State Command, confirmed the incident but did not give the figure of the victims.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng, visited the scene and there were blood stains at the place indicative of the fact that the attack was bloody, but to give the number I cannot say anything on that,” he stated.

