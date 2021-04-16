Dons advocate third force to checkmate APC, PDP

Two lecturers at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, Dr Victor Ayeni and Dr Olugbenga Abimbola, have advocated a holistic reform in the existing party system in the overall interest of democracy in the country.

According to them, the reforms should include the emergency of a third force capable of competing effectively with the dominant parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the political space.

The dons spoke to the Nigerian Tribune against the backdrop of challenges in the nation’s party system, including broken campaign promises and indiscriminate defections among major political gladiators.

Speaking, Dr Ayeni made a case for the third force so as to maintain a multi-party system as opposed to the country gravitating to a two-party structure.

“Nigeria is already on the part of having a two-party system, as we now have two ruling parties, making other parties irrelevant. I will suggest we maintain a multi-party system, but we need a Third Force.

“All other parties, aside from the existing two dominant parties, should come together to form a coalition. We need a third force that will offer people an alternative to the PDP and the APC. A two-party system is not too good; let’s have like three to five political party”, he stated.

Dr Ayeni also spoke on the issue of defection by politicians from one party to another, saying he does not support it because it amounts to shortchanging the people.

Accordingly, he canvassed a constitutional amendment designed to discourage unnecessary defections by politicians.

On the question of leadership in the country, the don said: “There is a need for this country to reboot in a very peaceful and amicably way. We need leaders that have visions that motivate citizens. In Nigeria, we have abundant resources, but we lack leaders to honestly harness and maintain them.

The lawyer lamented that inducement of the electorate by politicians had made it difficult to have free and fair elections in the country.

“Our leaders have used stomach infrastructure against us. The youth are no longer disciplined; our votes are taken away from us with money on election days; poverty is used against us. When you don’t have money, you don’t have integrity but Nigerians still have hope; it a matter of time and process.”

Also speaking, Dr Abimbola, who is the coordinator of Face the Voter Initiative in Ondo State said the so-called parties were mere platforms to capture power since they were not founded on any ideological inclination.

“They are not political parties, indeed, but mere platforms. A political party is ideology-driven; it is based on vision and manifestos. The ones we have in Nigeria don’t have visions; their aim is just to grab power. So, it is easier for the members to jump from one party to another”,

“Besides, all political parties in Nigeria are propelled by corruption and greed; all they have in common is corruption and greed. Even if we practise a two-party system, it is the same tradition that will prevail.”

On the way forward, Dr Abimbola said: “We need to restructure our political parties; we need to have new vision and ideology. Let parties eradicate the aim to embezzle when they assume office. A political party should be able to discipline candidates when they assume office. So, we need to have a system where powers are shared.”

