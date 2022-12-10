Dogara to Buhari: Posterity will judge you on electoral reforms, 2023 election

President Muhammadu Buhari can etch his name in gold as a hero of Nigeria’s democracy if he follows through with the reforms of the nation’s electoral process, Hon Yakubu Dogara, the immediate past speaker of the House of Representatives, has said.

He commended the President for “radical reforms” of Nigeria’s electoral process, especially with the introduction of the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) into the election process.

The former Speaker said it is a challenge to all Nigerians to ensure that the reforms are implemented in the 2023 general elections.

Dogara, who is also the chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, spoke on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the 12th convocation ceremony of the university.

“Permit me to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring radical reforms in the electoral process. I say this from my heart, especially with regard to the use of BVAS.

“If he follows it through, he will bequeath to us a legacy of a democratic process that has no parallel in Africa.

“I, therefore, say that President Buhari has a date with history and he can truly be the hero of our democracy if he ensures that our votes count in 2023.

“Thereafter, we can now beat our chest and say we have not only elected leaders in elections where our votes count, but we have elected leaders that we deserve. It is a challenge to all Nigerians to ensure that we carry through the reforms and follow them across to the finish line.

He further charged all Nigerians not to sell their votes or refuse to vote saying, “remember that the power is in your vote and your vote is your future. Therefore, don’t sell it and don’t keep it in your room, you must use it. Participate by coming out massively to vote for your conscience.”

According to him, “The tenure of every challenge depends on the solutions proffered, whether radical or palliative. As we approach the election to choose another set of leaders, we must apply radical solutions to solving our Leadership problems.”

