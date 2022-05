I love making smoothies from Banana and Milk. However, I read somewhere lately that the combination is dangerous and can kill. Kindly advise me.

Lola (by SMS)

It is not true that eating Banana and Milk together can kill. According to nutritional experts, Bananas and milk are both rich in a number of important nutrients. They can also be combined and enjoyed as a healthy, post-workout snack to promote muscle growth and enhance recovery.