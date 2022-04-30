My husband wrote me a letter to inform me our marriage has ended —Wife

Grade A Customary Court, Oja Oba, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has given judgment on a divorce case between a couple, Mujidat Rafiu and Saheed Rafiu.

Mudijat had prayed the court to dissolve her 8-year-old marriage to her husband giving irresponsibility, constant fight and domestic violence as her reasons.

The plaintiff further pleaded with the court, if her prayer was answered, to restrain the defendant from harassing, threatening, disturbing or interfering with her private life.

Saheed acceded to divorce.

Mujidat told the court, “Saheed and I got married in 2014 after we met and courted for a few years.

“Although our marriage is blessed with two children, I have come to release that my husband never loved me.





“Saheed rather than shower me with love and attention, turned me into a drum he beat every day. He kicked and dealt me with heavy blows any time we fought.

“Today, I bear scars all over my body because of his beating.

“My husband was in the habit of sending me out of the house into the cold late at night. He was not bothered where I laid my head nor cared about what happened to me.

“He once sent me out late in the night with our second child who was just a few months old. The baby would have died, but for a good Samaritan who came to our rescue and took us in.

“My husband hardly contributes towards our children’s welfare. I am responsible for our children’s education and medical attention.

“My lord, my husband has no conscience. He is also an ingrate. Despite all I did to cover his shortcomings in the home, he wrote me a letter on the 20th of November 2021, informing he was no longer interested in our wedlock.

“Bitter and with a heavy heart, I moved out of his house on December 3.

“My lord, Saheed not satisfied came to attack me in my dreams. He fights me in my dream on regular basis. I wake up feeling sore and weak.

“My lord, I have had enough of Saheed atrocities. I, therefore, appeal to this honourable court to dissolve our marriage and restrain my husband from coming to harass or fight me in my new abode.

“I plead that the custody of our children be granted me. They are still young and can’t be properly taken care of by my husband who is irresponsible.

“My lord, I further implore this court to make him responsible for their welfare, “the plaintiff begged.

Saheed responding said, “Mujidat is stubborn and disrespectful. She never took instructions from me was always rude to me and my mother.

“We lost our first child immediately and to my chagrin, my wife pointed accusing finger at my mother.

“Mujidat behaved rudely to my sister; she who reported her to my mother in-law but she failed to take the necessary action.

“My lord, Mujidat lied that she is the one paying our children’s fees. We are both responsible for it, but she has refused access to our children.

“I didn’t mean what I wrote in the letter. My thinking was that she would mend her ways when saw it.

“I didn’t go to her shop to fight her. I went there to demand that she returned the family album she took along with her when leaving my house.

“I pray the court to grant me access to our children. I can have them with me at weekends and during the holidays.

“I again entreat the court to order my wife to return the family album with her. It is very precious to me,” the defendant concluded.

Ruling, the court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, dissolved their union on the premise that both consented to divorce.

The plaintiff was granted custody of their two children while the defendant was mandated to pay the sum of N10,000 per month as their feeding allowance.

This, according to her, must be carried out through the court.

The plaintiff was ordered to grant the defendant access to their children.

Both were asked to be responsible for their education.

The defendant was restrained from harassing, threatening or fighting the plaintiff in her place of abovebode or work.

Both were urged to maintain peace.