Dj Gavpop storms Ibadan with jean and bandana carnival today

ACE disc jockey, Gavaar Olatunbosun popularly known in the entertainment sector as DJ Gavpop is rounding off his activities in 2022 with a rave tagged Bandana and Jeans carnival.

The multitalented spin wizard who owns Timescale Records hinted that the event is a ‘take me back to the 90’s’ in an appreciative effort to his patrons who are mostly youths that occupies the larger space in the entertainment sector.

The Jeans and Bandana carnival is going to be the first of its kind in Ibadan where with a large youthful presence coming together for long hours of exhilarating fun and endless music.

The street rave which will hold at the liberty Stadium, Ibadan will feature skating, rap challenge, speed biking and other fun-packed activities.

Speaking on the carnival, Gavpop admitted 2022 was a good year where most people i the entertainment industry had the chance to recoup from the loss experienced during the covid-19 period and the free carnival is his little way of appreciating his fans world wide.

The award winning DJ also explained that the Jeans and Bandana street carnival will become an annual December-activity under new themes and concepts.