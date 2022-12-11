I feel proud representing Nigeria at Miss Africa Calabar 2022 —Precious Okoye

As Miss Africa Calabar 2022 beauty pageant draws near, 20 contestants from across Africa will converge on Calabar, the Cross River State capital. Nigeria’s representative at the beauty contest, Precious Okoye has called on Nigerians to support her as she battles for the coveted crown, saying she feels proud representing the country.

The event which will be held on December 27 will receive dignitaries across Africa and beyond at the crowing of the new beauty queen.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Speaking about her participation, Okoye said representing Nigeria at the pageant is a dream come true for her because it took a very long process for her to get there, adding that she had strictly followed the pageant since 2016 when it started.

According to Okoye who has also featured in musical videos of Omah Lay, Kaywise featuring Tclassic, Simi featuring Patoranking others, said getting to represent Nigeria is an act of service and sense of responsibility for her, adding that “It has always been the greatest attributes and with a heart of gratitude. I am so thankful to God Almighty for bringing me this far”

The former Miss Polo Nigeria added that the platform will “enable me to tell my story, empower young people and fly my country’s flag high with so much pride and I can’t wait to put in my possible best to make Nigerians proud”, she added.